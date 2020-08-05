Largest digital display of Lord Ram shines in New York's Times Square

By Online Desk

NEW YORK: Marking the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, New York City saw the largest digital display of Lord Ram on Broadway.

The digital display of Lord Ram is one of the most expensive digital billboards of the Hindu deity at Times Square.

The display lit up at 10 am will continue till 10 pm to celebrate the laying of the temple's foundation.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 10th-century Hanuman Garhi temple for special prayers. He also planted a sapling of a parijaat tree at the location of the Bhoomi Pujan.

Besides unveiling a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone, the PM also released a commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’.

Beginning his address with chants of ‘Siyavar Ram Chandra Ki Jai,’ Prime Minister on Wednesday expressed gratitude to all citizens of the country, the Indian diaspora across the world and all devotees of Lord Ram as he laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

