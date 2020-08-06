STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit family is first to receive ‘Pratham Prasad’ of Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan

A resident of Ayodhya’s Susahati Katra locality, Mahavir was pleasantly surprised while getting the first offering of the Bhoomi Pujan.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mahavir was pleasantly surprised while getting the first offering of the Bhoomi Pujan. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: From Shabari and Nishadraj (characters of the Ramayana) to Kameshwar Chaupal and now Mahavir — Dalits have had a significant position in the social matrix of Sanatan ideology right from Treta Yug of Lord Ram to Kalyug though with prominent political connotations in the current age.

If Rameshwar Chaupal, a Dalit, was chosen by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) back in 1989 to put the brick of Shilanyas allowed by the then Rajiv Gandhi government in Ayodhya which later gave momentum to temple movement, the present Yogi government has picked Mahavir, another Dalit to be served with the ‘Pratham Prasad’ (first offering) of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony performed by PM Modi for construction of Ram temple held in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

While PM Modi, who comes from the backward section of society, laid the first brick in the foundation of the Ram temple, the family of Mahavir, a Dalit, was chosen to receive the 'Pratham Prasad' of the puja on Thursday.

A resident of Ayodhya’s Susahati Katra locality, Mahavir was pleasantly surprised while getting the first offering of the Bhoomi Pujan. The trust’s choice and the gesture would go down with political bearing vis-a-vis BJP as UP is set to face Assembly election in 2022.

Mahavir has been receiving sops every now and then. It is the same family which has been given a house under Prime Minister housing scheme and UP CM Yogi Adityanath had received attention when he had chosen the same family to have lunch with during one of his Ayodhya visits in the run up to 2019 general
elections. Mahavir and his family survive on the wages he earns as a labourer.

However, the entire temple town still soaked in devotion for Lord Ram felt overwhelmed to receive the packets of ‘Prasad’ being distributed by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“It has come as a double bonanza for me and my family. While the centuries dream of a Ram temple is taking shape, I got the honour of receiving the Pratham Prasad of Bhoomi Puja towards temple construction. These are the steps towards a Ram Rajya in the country where there will be no discrimination on the lines of caste and birth,” said Mahavir.

