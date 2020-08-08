STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six more Rajasthan BJP MLAs shifted to Gujarat's Porbandar

The legislators will be staying at a luxury resort there and likely to visit the Somnath temple, the sources said.

Published: 08th August 2020 04:28 PM

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP on Saturday shifted six of its MLAs to Gujarat's Porbandar ahead of the Rajasthan assembly session beginning August 14, according to party sources. They left on a chartered flight from the Jaipur airport.

The legislators will be staying at a luxury resort there and likely to visit the Somnath temple, the sources said.

According to them, 12 party MLAs on Friday had left Rajasthan for Gujarat's Ahmedabad where they camping at a resort.

BJP MLA Ashok Lahoti, who accompanied the six legislators to the Jaipur airport, said they were being "harassed" and voluntarily went on a pilgrimage.

"Some BJP legislators are being harassed through police and the administration. Those legislators who are being harassed have gone on a pilgrimage voluntarily," Lahoti told reporters after coming out of the airport.

The BJP legislators who boarded the flight from the Jaipur airport on Saturday are Nirmal Kumawat, Gopichand Meena, Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Dharamveer Mochi, Gopal Lal Sharma and Gurudeep Singh Shahpini.

The airport authorities too confirmed that six passengers were on the flight to Porbandar.

Lahoti also accused the Congress and its leaders of harassing the BJP leaders.

