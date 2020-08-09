Growing attacks on party activists reflective of Pakistan's frustration: J&K BJP chief

By PTI

JAMMU: The increasing attacks on party workers in Kashmir valley shows Pakistan's frustration, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Sunday while asserting that the region would be made "free of terrorism".

Raina also said his party would not be cowed down by such attacks and will intensify its activities to cover each home in the valley.

The BJP leader was reacting to the latest attack on BJP worker Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora village, who was shot at and critically injured by militants in Budgam district of central Kashmir earlier in the morning.

Najar was the third BJP worker targeted by militants within the past one week. Earlier, a BJP leader was killed and another injured in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The attacks on BJP leaders in the UT intensified after terrorists killed a prominent BJP leader along with his father and brother, who were also members of the saffron party, in north Kashmir last month.

"Those involved in such attacks have neither escaped death in the past nor will they save their lives in future. We will not allow safe heavens to terrorists and will make Kashmir free of terrorism," Raina said.

He said Pakistan cannot stop the growing popularity of BJP in the valley by such "cowardly acts".

"Today the tricolour and BJP flag have reached every nook and corner in the valley, causing frustration to Pakistan which has started attacking the BJP activists through its terrorists.

We will intensify our activities and will hoist the tricolour and party flag in every house," the BJP leader said.

Describing the attack on Najar as an act of cowardice, Raina said Pakistan-backed terrorists are undertaking such attacks under frustration.

"The people in Jammu and Kashmir know that the terrorists and separatists have destroyed the region at the behest of Pakistan over the past 30 years by indulging in innocent killings," he said.

Complimenting the security forces for anti-militancy operations, he said: "Our Army, paramilitary forces and police are neutralising the terrorists to clean the valley of their presence. The attacks are the result of their frustration and we will not be cowed down by such dastardly acts".