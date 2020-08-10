STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Pilot to work in party's interests: Congress after rebel leader meets Rahul Gandhi

The two leaders had a "frank, open and conclusive discussion", AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Published: 10th August 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (L) and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rahul Gandhi (L) and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will "work in the interest" of the Congress party and its government in the state, the Congress said on Monday after a meeting between the rebel leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The two leaders had a "frank, open and conclusive discussion", AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi meet in attempt to end Rajasthan crisis before assembly session

"Following this meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three member committee to address the issues raised by Shri Sachin Pilot and the aggrieved MLA and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof," the statement said.

"Shri Sachin Pilot has committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin pilot Rahul Gandhi Congress Rajasthan crisis
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp