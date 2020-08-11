STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan power struggle: Ashok Gehlot prevails over Sachin Pilot, but at what price?

Gehlot has also succeeded in foiling BJP’s plans to topple his government and in its mission to damage the Congress at the national level soon after the MP shocker.

Published: 11th August 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media persons as he leaves the airport after arriving back from Jaisalmer to Jaipur Saturday Aug. 1 2020. (File| PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The return of Sachin Pilot to the Congress fold without any major concessions to him marks a huge victory for CM Ashok Gehlot. 

The party has gone as far as setting up a committee that will look into Pilot’s grievances.

The message is clear: the Gehlot government is safe for now.

Gehlot has also succeeded in foiling BJP’s plans to topple his government and in its mission to damage the Congress at the national level soon after the MP shocker.

Pilot has lost his twin key posts in the state; that of being the PCC chief and deputy CM, in his fight that raged almost a month. Sources say there will be clarity soon over what has been worked out.

But the big questions are: why did Pilot relent after a month-long revolt? Has he had to compromise his stature or has he sealed some secret deal with the party leadership? Gehlot had called him ‘nikamma’ (inefficient) and ‘nakaara’ (useless). 

One of the reasons for Pilot’s climb-down appears to be the bitter truth of the number of MLAs supporting him. In contrast, the pro-Gehlot MLAs stood firm even as they remained corralled in Jaipur and Jaisalmer hotels for nearly a month.

The final straw was former BJP CM Vasundhara Raje’s tough posturing with the party leadership.

The BJP, too, was forced to herd its MLAs in Gujarat, forcing a possible rethink in Pilot about the futility of his ambition to bring down the Gehlot the government.

Another question is whether Pilot would be rehabilitated.

Most observers discount such a possibility, but say a face-saver involving his shifting to Delhi could be offered wherein he might get a party position.

ALSO READ | My fight is for principles, never hankered after any post: Sachin Pilot

The most significant aspect of the Pilot climb-down was the unabashed U-turn of his key strategist, Bhanwarlal Sharma, who had camped in Manesar for a month. 

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in the state, saying it is merely a rumour.

"There is no such thing or discussion on change in leadership. It is a fake and hollow rumour. Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister and he will remain so for five years," Dotasra told reporters here.

Dotasra along with other Congress leaders were here to meet the Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi ahead of the assembly session convened from August 14.

He also said everyone is free to speak in a meeting but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command.

ALSO READ | We have managed to keep one of our own with us: Jitin Prasada on Sachin Pilot

"There is a freedom for every member to put forth his views but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command. Everything is in the knowledge of the party high command and whatever decision is taken, it will be right," he said.

When asked whether the party's doors for Sachin Pilot camp have been closed, he said, "Doors were open. They have run away. We have not asked them to go."

The party's state unit chief said party leaders met Speaker Joshi on Monday so that the House runs smoothly when the session begins on August 14 and issues related to people are discussed peacefully in the House.

He also said the Congress will become a party in the court on the issue of merger of six BSP candidates as they are now the Congress legislators.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Congress
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp