16 UP districts hit by floods; CM Adityanath directs officials to ensure sanitisation, hygeine in relief camps

Published: 12th August 2020 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:42 PM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: With 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh affected by floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure sanitisation and hygeine in relief camps set up in the deluge-hit areas.

The Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri's Palliakalan and the Saryu at Barabanki's Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia's Turtipar are flowing above the danger mark, state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyel said.

"The chief minister has directed (officials) to ensure sanitisation and hygeine in flood relief camps in 16 districts, where 523 village are affected.

Among the affected villages, 275 are marooned," he told reporters.

The 16 districts hit by the deluge are: Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Balrampur, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kheri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur.

Goyel said Adityanath has directed the district magistrates of the affected districts to arrange COVID-19 testing for those in relief camps showing any symptoms coronavirus infection and admit them to hospitals if needed.

"NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed at sensitive places and officials are monitoring the situation," he added.

