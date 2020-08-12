STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sachin Pilot's homecoming marred by pro-Gehlot MLA's anger at his return

With pro-Gehlot Congress MLAs opposing the return of the rebel Pilot camp at a meeting on Tuesday night in Jaisalmer, even CM Gehlot has claimed that loyal Congress MLAs were only 'naturally upset.'

Published: 12th August 2020 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Days after the Congress High Command’s intervention led to Sachin Pilot’s homecoming, which implied an end to the crisis over the Ashok Gehlot-led government, Pilot’s difficulties don’t seem to be ending.

With the pro-Gehlot Congress MLAs opposing the return of the rebel Pilot camp at a meeting on Tuesday night in Jaisalmer, even CM Gehlot has claimed that loyal Congress MLAs were only "naturally upset" at the truce and the tough time the party had to face over the past month due to the rebel Pilot camp.

Talking to media persons while boarding a flight for Jodhpur from Jaisalmer on Wednesday, CM Gehlot said, “it's natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode happened and the way in which they were forced to stay in hotels for a month, it was natural.”

The Chief Minister further added “I have told them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people and save democracy.”

CM Gehlot has reportedly advised everyone to move on. "Forget and forgive, and move on," the Chief Minister remarked.

The CM added that the grievances of the all MLAs will be addressed and the matter will be resolved.

He further remarked, “we will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state.”

According to sources, at the legislative party meeting in Jaisalmer on Tuesday night, the pro-Gehlot MLAs had expressed displeasure with the high command's generosity towards Sachin Pilot and his loyal MLAs.

Some MLAs expressed reservations at the truce worked out between Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi.

Sources say over a dozen MLAs spoke against Sachin Pilot at the legislature party meeting and many said that even if Pilot and his group are not punished, they should not be rewarded.

Many MLAs clearly demanded that the rebel MLAs should not be accommodated either in the Gehlot ministry or on major positions in the party organisation.

Besides slogans in favour of Ashok Gehlot, many prominent MLAs like minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Ashok Chandana, Saleh Mohammed, Rajendra Pareek remarked about how the rebel pilot camp had caused lots of embarrassment to the party over the past month.

There was a lot of noise and commotion in the meeting and eventually central leaders like Avinash Pandey, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala had to pacify the MLAs in the name of party unity.

The exact formula worked out between Pilot and Priyanka Gandhi is still not clear and is likely to become publically known once the expected Cabinet reshuffle and in the party organisation is finalized.

During their revolt, Sachin Pilot lost his two posts. While ministers Vishwendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were dropped from the Gehlot cabinet, some Pilot loyalists lost their positions in the state Congress unit.

The buzz is that the same faces will not be re-inducted but some other Pilot loyalists may be accommodated in the Gehlot ministry and in the PCC.

Meanwhile, the pro-Gehlot MLAs returned to Jaipur from Jaisalmer on Wednesday afternoon.

They will continue to stay at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur where they had stayed for over a fortnight before they were shifted to Jaisalmer.

The herding of MLAs is likely to continue till the Assembly session begins on August 14. 

However, MLAs of the Pilot camp have reportedly not been asked to come to the Fairmont Hotel. But an MLA of the Pilot group, G L Khatana remarked, "the High Command has assured us that there will be no discrimination towards us.

If there is any CLP meeting and the party's Chief Whip asks us to come, we will defintely attend the meeting."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan crisis Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp