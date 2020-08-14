Financial assistnace to the families of COVID-19 victims in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Thursday announced that it will soon give financial compensation to the kin of all the victims of COVID-19.

So far, 474 people have died after being infected with COVID-19 in the state including 19 doctors, one IAS officer and some cops. The compensation would be paid by the state government soon to the families of doctors and other health workers, who had died while working as frontline warriors.

Principal Health Secretary Pratyay Amrit said that the department is completing all procedures in this direction to pay compensations to the families of those who had succumbed to infection.

"I hope we would be able to clear the payments of compensation from Chief Minister Relief Fund by August 15," he said.

In Bihar, drastic changes have come up after he joined the post recently and testing has been ramped to more than 1 lakhs per day in the last few weeks.

The total active cases of COVID-19 have gone up to just 33916 in Bihar with 3,906 new positive cases reported on Thursday from different districts.

As per official sources, kin of doctors and health workers, who have died working as frontline warriors, would be paid Rs 50 lakhs as an insured amount of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojan as per the decision of the Centre.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakhs would be paid to family members of other COVID-19 patients who had died so far from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.