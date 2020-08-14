STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Financial assistnace to the families of COVID-19 victims in Bihar

A compensation of Rs 4 lakhs would be paid to family members of other COVID-19 patients who had died so far from the CM Relief Fund.

Published: 14th August 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government on Thursday announced that it will soon give financial compensation to the kin of all the victims of COVID-19.

So far, 474 people have died after being infected with COVID-19 in the state including 19 doctors, one IAS officer and some cops. The compensation would be paid by the state government soon to the families of doctors and other health workers, who had died while working as frontline warriors.

Principal Health Secretary Pratyay Amrit said that the department is completing all procedures in this direction to pay compensations to the families of those who had succumbed to infection. 

"I hope we would be able to clear the payments of compensation from Chief Minister Relief Fund by August 15," he said.

In Bihar, drastic changes have come up after he joined the post recently and testing has been ramped to more than 1 lakhs per day in the last few weeks.

The total active cases of COVID-19 have gone up to just 33916 in Bihar with 3,906 new positive cases reported on Thursday from different districts.

As per official sources, kin of doctors and health workers, who have died working as frontline warriors, would be paid Rs 50 lakhs as an insured amount of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojan as per the decision of the Centre.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakhs would be paid to family members of other COVID-19 patients who had died so far from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar financial compensation COVID 19 deaths coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp