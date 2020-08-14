STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stop oppression of Sikh girls: Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Aujla to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Aujla highlighted the case of Jagjeet Kaur, daughter of head granthi of Gurudwara Shri Nankana Sahib, who was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim boy.

Published: 14th August 2020 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo| Facebook and AFP)

By ANI

AMRITSAR: A Congress Member of Parliament from Amritsar city has written to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and stop harassment of Sikh girls in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla highlighted the case of Jagjeet Kaur, daughter of head granthi of Gurudwara Shri Nankana Sahib, who was abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and married to a Muslim boy. She is now named as Aisha by using coercive and unlawful methods.

"The current controversy has shaken me from inside and being aggrieved in my personal capacity as well as representing the Holy City Amritsar and being a true believer of Sikh religion, myself condemn the incident that happened with the helpless young girl from Sikh community", he wrote to Imran Khan.

ALSO READ| Civil society members in Nepal protest against atrocities over Hindus in Pakistan

He added, "Prime Minister, the Sikh Community being the true warriors and hard workers are spread all over the world in almost every country, this controversy has led to the outbreak of a major resentment towards the working of your government. I know that with the intervention of your office, this controversy is very well within your powers as you are the head of the legislature of your country to resolve this current issue with immediate effect".

Aujla said that if Imran Khan fails to address the issue, he will take the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I, first of all request you to resolve this issue in a very peaceful, fair, judicious manner or else this matter shall be taken up by me with our Prime Minister and also at international levels/forums to ensure that speedy justice is delivered and no such oppression, harassment and coercion shall be tolerated at any cost", he wrote.

Sikhs in Pakistan continue to face persecution by the hands of majority Muslims. In 2009, the Taliban imposed Jizya (yearly taxation) on non-Muslims and demolished the houses of 11 Sikh families in Orakzai Agency for refusing to pay ransom.

Many Sikhs in the country have been target killed, gurudwaras destroyed and land forcibly occupied by the Islamists in the past few years.

On 27 July 2020, it was reported that the Gurudwara Shaheed Bhau Taru Singh, which is the site of Bhai Taru Singh, had been forcibly taken over and was converted into a mosque and named as Masjid Shahid Ganj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurjeet Singh Aujla Imran khan Pakistan Sikh atrocities Pakistan forceful conversions
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp