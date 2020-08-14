Stormy Rajasthan Assembly session on Friday as CM Ashok Gehlot faces confidence test

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Hours after the BJP said it would move a no-trust motion against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on Friday, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting here on Thursday evening decided to bring a confidence motion to counter the saffron party’s bid.

Sachin Pilot, who had led a rebellion against Chief Minister Gehlot seeking a change in the party’s leadership in Rajasthan, also attended the CLP meeting chaired by the veteran leader.

This was their first meeting after their rivalry triggered a political crisis nearly a month ago. Before the CLP meet, the Congress had revoked the suspension of MLAs Vishvendra Singh and Bhanwarlal Sharma.

Both had been suspended from the party’s primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

According to political observers, the Gehlot government is no longer in danger after Pilot’s return to the Congress fold.

However, the BJP is firm on moving the no-trust motion.

“We will bring in a no-trust motion and our party is fully ready for this. We will like to question how did the government function during the past one month when all its MLAs and ministers were herded together in hotels,” said Leader of the Opposition Gulab Singh Kataria.

The decision to push a no-trust motion was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held here on Thursday.

Most senior leaders of the party state unit attended the meeting, which was presided over by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Notably, former CM Vasundhara Raje, who had been camping in Delhi for almost a week, was also present in the meeting.

With the BJP’s no-trust motion and the ruling Congress’ confidence motion slated for Friday, the first day of the Assembly session is likely to be stormy.