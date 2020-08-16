STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two arrested in connection with Sudiksha Bhati's death case: UP police

Police said they arrested the two people -- Deepak Choudhary and Raju -- on the basis of CCTV footage.
 

Published: 16th August 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sudiksha Bhati

Sudiksha Bhati (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student here, police said on Sunday while ruling out that she was harassed by bike-borne men before being killed in an accident.

Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor.

Police said they arrested the two people -- Deepak Choudhary and Raju -- on the basis of CCTV camera footage.

Sudiksha, an academically bright student, was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

While her family has alleged that the road crash took place because two unidentified motorcycle-borne men were "following" her two-wheeler and harassing her, the police on Sunday said it has found no evidence to corroborate their claims.

ALSO READ | Sudiksha Bhati death case: Police announce Rs 20,000 for information on Bullet or its riders

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar during a press conference on Sunday ruled out harassment or a motorcycle stunt as cause of death.

They made it clear that the woman's death was an accident.

After going through video footage from eight CCTV cameras, police have not found any evidence of harassment with the woman, they said.

On the basis of the SIT's probe, eye-witness accounts and CCTV video footages, the incident is not a case of sexual harassment and Sudiksha's death occurred in a road accident, Kumar said.

Singh said that during interrogation, accused Deepak revealed that he is employed with a contractor and on the day the incident occured he was on his way to a designated site along with Raju.

Deepak told police that while the duo was on the road on a bullet motorcycle, they had to suddenly apply the breaks when an autorickshaw and a bullock cart came in its way as a result of which the bike behind them, on which Sudiksha was riding pillion, rammed into their vehicle and she fell on the road.

Acccording to police, after the incident came in the limelight Deepak got scared and in order to evade interrogation he got his bike modified by changing its tyres, silencer and even the vehicle registration number plate that had 'Jat' written on it.

Police have recovered the pre-modification parts of the motorcycle including the number plate, they said.

They also said the bullet bike was traced after its number was identified from CCTV camera footage.

Both the motorcycles -- Deepak's and Raju's as well as the one on which Sudiksha was riding pillion -- were being driven on high speed of approximately 80 kmph and were travelling at a distance from each other, thety said.

In order to probe Diksha's death, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed comprising Circle Officer Diksha Singh and two inspectors from the UP Police Crime Branch, the district magistrate said.

Police also interrogated the man from whose mobile phone the woman's family was contacted after the accident and he told investigators that it was a case of road mishap and she died on the spot.

Police had earlier said some people were "trying to twist the narrative of the incident" by claiming that the woman was being sexually harassed because of which the accident took place.

"It appears that after the body reached her Deri Scanar village, some people tried to twist the narrative of the incident.

Since the girl had got a huge scholarship package (to study in the US), there could have been a thought of demand (for compensation) in the people," Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh had said on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudiksha Bhati Sudiksha Bhati death case
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp