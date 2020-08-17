STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri rape: Congress slams UP government, says CM Yogi unable to control crimes against women

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on August 14 in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Published: 17th August 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

RAPE

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that Bharatiya Janata government is unable to prevent crimes against women in the state and the Centre must look into it.

"Crimes are becoming normal news in Uttar Pradesh. Every day we hear incidents of murders, rapes and other incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is unable to control crimes against women in the state. The Centre should look into it," he said.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on August 14 in Lakhimpur Kheri. The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar.

Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA.

When asked about his party leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Centre on the China issue, Singh further said, "Whatever he said is absolutely correct. This is the fact that 20 jawans of the Bihar Regiment had lost their lives. China has occupied some parts of our land. The PM cannot run away from this fact. Even as talks are on at the military level, the situation remains the same."

The Congress leader also slammed the Centre on increase in COVID cases in the country.

"The nearly 26 lakh people have been affected in total across the country. It continues to increase every day. In Bihar, people are dying because of the virus. No proper treatment facilities are being provided. State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is looking at the other way," the Congress leader added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lakhimpur Kheri rape UP rape case Akhilesh Prasad Singh Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp