Nine more COVID-19 casualties take Puducherry toll to 123; tally nears 8,400

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 370 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in last 24-hours in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry taking the tally to 8,398 and toll at 123 on Tuesday morning. However, the active cases in the UT are 3,364.

Among the new cases, 317 cases are in Puducherry region, 51 in Karaikal region and two new in Yanam region.

Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said that 1,621 COVID-19 infected are admitted in hospitals while 1,743 were under home isolation.

Out of the 1,621 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1,499 are in Puducherry region, 85 cases in Karaikal General Hospital (GH), 34 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH.

Out of the 1,743 cases in home isolation, 1,596 are in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal and 60 in Yanam.

Seven male and two female patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

As many as 4,909 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 282 on Tuesday. The positivity rate 33.45 per cent with 370 testing positive out of 1,106 samples, fatality rate 1.46 per cent and recovery rate 58.47 per cent.

Till now 57,025 samples have been tested, of which 47,202 came out to be negative and the test results of 709 are awaited.