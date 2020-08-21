STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana Ranaut is not Sushant Singh Rajput's friend or representative, says family lawyer Vikas Singh

After the sudden demise of Sushant on June 14, Kangana had put out a video in which she talked about topics like Sushant's death, 'movie mafia' and 'nepo-kids' to reopen the nepotism debate.

Published: 21st August 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh (File Photo | ANI)

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh (File Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut has been vocal in highlighting the issue of nepotism in Bollywood from the time Sushant Singh Rajput died.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the family of the late actor, points out Kangana is not fighting this particular case but is highlighting the general problem in the film industry.

WATCH | Looking forward to great time here: Kangana Ranaut on her social media debut

"Kangana is not Sushant's friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media," Singh told IANS.

After the sudden demise of Sushant on June 14, Kangana had put out a video in which she talked about topics like Sushant's death, 'movie mafia' and 'nepo-kids' to reopen the nepotism debate.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED questions sister Priyanka Singh in money laundering case

"The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput's representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representating him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn't doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own," said the advocate.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into Sushant's death.

Kangana hailed the move saying it was a historic day, because so many controversial deaths have happened in the past but never in the history of India has a closed case been reopened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Vikas Singh Kangana ranaut
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp