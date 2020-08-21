STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine security guards of Lalu test positive for COVID-19, docs keep close eye on RJD chief

“The policemen, who were found positive, have been removed and fresh deployment has been done after getting them checked for the virus,” said Dr Umesh Prasad

Published: 21st August 2020

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jailed RJD chief Lalu Yadav, currently admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, is again under the scanner for COVID-19 after nine policemen, deployed in his security, tested positive on Thursday.

Doctors, however, said his chances of exposure are very low as the security guards were deployed outside and did not come in contact with him.

The 72-year old RJD chief is currently lodged at Kelly Directors Bungalow of the RIMS.

“The policemen, who were found positive, have been removed and fresh deployment has been done after getting them checked for the virus,” said Dr Umesh Prasad, who is leading the team of doctors looking after Yadav in RIMS.

“Meanwhile, we are keeping a close watch on Lalu ji, and if any symptoms related to coronavirus is observed in his body, then he will undergo a COVID-19 test,” said Prasad. The doctor, however, clarified that the RJD chief has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 so far.

The RJD chief, a heart patient with kidney ailments, had undergone a fistula operation at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

After being convicted by a Special CBI Court in Ranchi on December 23, 2017 in the second fodder scam case involving illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury, the RJD chief was lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi, but was shifted to RIMS due to his deteriorating health condition.

