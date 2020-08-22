STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar's IGIMS doctors perform first liver cancer surgery post coronavirus rise

Dr Manish Mandal admitted that number of cancer patients has increased in the last few months in the state.

Doctors of IGIMS who performed surgery of liver cancer on Friday.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After the rise of coronavirus, the first operation for liver cancer was performed for 10 hours by doctors of gastro department of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS) on Friday.

Sharing this, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Patna based IGIMS Dr Manish Mandal said: "Vinod Kumar, 50, of Patna city was diagnosed with liver cancer, came for treatment at the IGIMS in April this year following a complaint of jaundice with hyper acidity. He was admitted at the surgical gastro department of IGIMS on August 17." 

The doctors of this department conducted STScan and found that liver cancer can be operated upon to cure the patient. "Finally, a team of doctors namely Dr Rakesh Kumar, Dr Nishant, Dr Venket, Dr Tushar, Dr Arvind and Dr Nidhi operated the liver cancer in a 10-hour long complicated surgery," Dr Manish Mandal said.

He admitted that number of cancer patients has increased in the last few months in the state. "As many as 58 patients of liver cancer from January to 21 August have come to the IGIMS for treatment. Of them, five patients of liver cancer were found suitable for surgery," he said, adding that the surgeries of four of them were successfully done at IGIMS.

"The surgery of one out of five patients of liver cancer, could not be conducted because of disease was in grown up stage," he said.

Appreciating the successful surgery of first liver cancer of ongoing corona period, Dr SN Biswas-director of IGIMS, said that surgery of a patient of liver cancer is available at IGIMS only at Rs 50000 right from the time of the patient is admitted to the time of discharge.

"But for the same surgery one has to pay for more than Rs 1.5 lakh in other private medical hospital. The IGIMS has all world class facilities available for this kind of surgery and the poor people must be given the benefits of it," he said.

