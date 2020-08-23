Opposition a spent force in Bihar, NDA will contest elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Nadda sounds poll bugle

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: It is now a forgone conclusion that works done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of COVID-19, the benefits of New Education Policy (NEP), the measures being taken to promote self reliant, works of development done by Nitish Kumar and packages given to development in the state, would be the prime points of focus for the BJP along with two other allies of NDA-the JD-U and LJP in the coming Bihar assembly elections.

Speaking on the last day of the party's two-day virtual conference of workers and leaders on Sunday, JP Nadda tried his best to downplay the bitter war of words going on between LJP and JD-U these days stating that the NDA including LJP will fight the forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Repeatedly reiterating the commitment to fight elections in Bihar under leadership of Nitish Kumar, Nadda said: "Take all works of development done here and the centre to the people and I'm confident that the NDA will again emerge victorious under Nitish Kumar leadership".

He said that whenever the BJP, LJP and the JD-U have come together in alliance for developmental politics with principle, the results have been a wonder. Nadda called upon the workers to intensify the door to door campaign in addition to being always with the people through virtual means of communication amid the Corona crisis.

"It was the bold decision for lockdown taken on time by our prime minister Narendra Modi that saved and secured the 'jaan' (lives) of 130 corores of people amid the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic",he said, asking the BJP workers to disseminate this fact among the people through door to door campaign.

ALSO READ | BJP sets target of winning three-fourth seats for NDA in Bihar assembly polls

Nadda claimed that the PM took this bold decision for lockdown at that time when world's most of the powerful and affluent countries including US and others were confused whether to save the lives or economy of their countries amid the Corona crisis.

"But our PM said -jaan hai to Jahan hai(If there is a life there's a world) and later after saving the lives throughout the lockdown, PM said that now 'jan bhi hai aur jahan bhi'(now there is a life and there is a world)",he told the workers to take this to be known to the people.

Quoting details of India's works done to battle the COVID-19 crisis, he said that they country is now manufacturing 4.5 lakhs of PPE kits converting the time of crisis into an opportunity for creativity.

"When the corona had struck in our country, there was no dedicated hospital for the COVID-19 and now, thanks to PM Narendra Modi, there are more than 1500 dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 in the country",he said, adding that more than 2000 testing centres have started functioning taking the testing capacity of 10 lakhs per day.

He said that India has now more than 12.50 lakhs dedicated beds with 50000 ICU beds.

Besides all this, he also called upon the party workers to work for associating farmers of the state in forming the "Farmers Producers Organisation" to promote self reliant works through agriculture development.

Spelling out the features of new education policy,he said that the implementation of NEP is a revolutionary step aimed at exploring the analytical ability of students on the concepts of education instead of promoting "cramming methods of education".

Making a scathing attack on the opposition in Bihar, Nadda termed the opposition as nothing but a "spent -force".

He said that opposition has lost its vision, valour and spirits and doing politics for the sake of politics without having a vision to do the best for the people of the state.

"Bihar has always been giving a direction to a vibrant leadership to the country and again will set a new benchmark of political excellence by virtue of performance based politics", he assured.