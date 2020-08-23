STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA ready for DNA test, says CM Rawat

Meanwhile, the Congress in the state staged protests and burned effigies of the BJP government alleging inaction and complicity.

Published: 23rd August 2020 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi (Photo | ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After the Opposition in Uttarakhand launched a scathing attack on the state government, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the rape-accused BJP MLA is ready for a DNA test. 

"The MLA is ready for the test. Such matters are legal matters to be decided in courts. The police are investigating the case and soon will approach the court, " said Rawat. The statement comes amidst allegations of rape against BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi.

The survivor has demanded a DNA test and is likely to move the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Congress in the state staged protests and burned effigies of the BJP government alleging inaction and complicity.

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of the INC said, "The BJP government is not taking any action against the accused MLA. This is how the leaders of this party treat women. We will go on the next level of protests if the government fails to act in the matter".

Earlier, the MLA had written to the director-general of police expressing his objections over police behaviour.

Senior police officials from the department said that the matter is being investigated and those who fail to cooperate in the case will face action. 

A case has been registered against her last week on the complaint of the MLA’s wife who accused the woman of blackmailing her husband and trying to extort Rs 5 crore. 

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against the BJP MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has already also the report in the matter by the state police till August 29, 2020. 

Earlier last week, another woman from Almora accused the BJP MLA of rape. She also cited a threat to her life and demanded a DNA test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Singh Negi Trivendra Singh Rawat BJP MLA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp