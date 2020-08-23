Rape accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA ready for DNA test, says CM Rawat

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After the Opposition in Uttarakhand launched a scathing attack on the state government, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the rape-accused BJP MLA is ready for a DNA test.

"The MLA is ready for the test. Such matters are legal matters to be decided in courts. The police are investigating the case and soon will approach the court, " said Rawat. The statement comes amidst allegations of rape against BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi.

The survivor has demanded a DNA test and is likely to move the High Court.

Meanwhile, the Congress in the state staged protests and burned effigies of the BJP government alleging inaction and complicity.

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of the INC said, "The BJP government is not taking any action against the accused MLA. This is how the leaders of this party treat women. We will go on the next level of protests if the government fails to act in the matter".

Earlier, the MLA had written to the director-general of police expressing his objections over police behaviour.

Senior police officials from the department said that the matter is being investigated and those who fail to cooperate in the case will face action.

A case has been registered against her last week on the complaint of the MLA’s wife who accused the woman of blackmailing her husband and trying to extort Rs 5 crore.

On August 16, the woman filed a counter-complaint against the BJP MLA, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and fathering her child.

Uttarakhand State Commission for Women has already also the report in the matter by the state police till August 29, 2020.

Earlier last week, another woman from Almora accused the BJP MLA of rape. She also cited a threat to her life and demanded a DNA test to prove that the accused MLA is the father of her child.

