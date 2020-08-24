Maharashtra Congress divided over extending support to the Gandhi family

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The leadership challenges in Congress has broadened the divide between party leaders in Maharashtra. While some in Congress extended their support to the Gandhi family, the estranged leaders raised question over the functioning of the party.

Maharashtra Minister Sunil Kedar said that leaders -- Prithviraj Chavan, Milind Deora and Mukul Wasnik, who had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, are not loyal to the Congress and Gandhi family.

“It is shameful that Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan and Milind Deora raised questions on the leadership of Gandhi family. These leaders must apologies for their actions, otherwise, Congress workers will not allow them to move freely in the state. Congress can give a fight to BJP only when the party is led by Gandhi family members. This is high time to stand behind Sonia Gandhi's leadership,” said Kedar.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) passed a resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as the party president. However, if she wants to step down, then she should be replaced by her son, Rahul, the state unit said.

MPCC president Balasaheb Thorat said Rahul Gandhi should lead the party, if he is not ready then Sonia Gandhi should continue as president.

Former state Minister Prithviraj Chavan also issued a statement standing behind Gandhi. Interestingly, former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam also came out in support of Rahul Gandhi and termed this letter of Congress leader as a conspiracy against Gandhis.

Sources in Congress said, Rahul was unhappy with general secretary Mukul Wasnik, ergo he chose Rajeev Satav to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat.

Moreover, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Chavan has been sidelined in the alliance government as well as in the party. Former Minister Milind Deora too fell from grace in the eyes of Gandhis for his "inactiveness and selective approach to attack the BJP government.

“All three leaders had no role in the party, therefore out of insecurity, they joined the rebellion group within the party. But their attempt of attacking and going against Gandhi family collapsed because of the aggressive approach of Rahul Gandhi in the meeting on Monday. The questions raised were genuine but they unnecessary leaked the letter and raise the issue at the wrong time,” said a highly placed source in Congress.

Another senior Congress in Maharashtra who is close to Rahul said that this time Rahul is ready to take charge of the party but on a condition to run the party according to his wish. “The old guard was an obstacles new idea and plans therefore this time, he did not want them in his new team. Rahul Gandhi wants to restructure the Congress party from top to bottom. He wants to get rid of all these leaders once for all,” said the person close to Gandhi.