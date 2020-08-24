STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'He never made such remarks': Congress denies Rahul Gandhi's 'colluding with BJP' comment

Things esalated when senior leader Kapil Sibal in a tweet, now deleted, said that after doing so much for the party, Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of 'colluding with BJP.'

Published: 24th August 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sibal (L), Rahul Gandhi (Centre), Ghulam Nabi Azad (R)

Kapil Sibal (L), Rahul Gandhi (Centre), Ghulam Nabi Azad (R)

By Online Desk

Denying Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", the Congress party on Monday said that the leader "has not said" a word of that nature.

Backing the former party president, Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that "Rahul Gandhi never said it, neither in CWC or outside, that the letter written to Sonia Gandhi was written in collusion with BJP."

Azad's clarifications comes after he offered to resign from the party if any links were established to Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'colluding with BJP' remarks.

Sources present at the meeting said Gandhi was furious about the timing of letter and it being leaked to the media, and appeared to suggest whether these leaders were "colluding with the BJP".

Things esalated when senior leader Kapil Sibal in a tweet, now deleted, said that after doing so much for the party, Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of ''collusion.''

Terming the remarks as false, Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge also took to Twitter saying that these allegations were nothing but a 'bunch of lies planted by the usual suspects.'

Denying the allegations, Congress leader Manickam Tagore tweeted saying "Kapil Sibal ji we all have great respect for you. Congress made you cabinet minister and gives lot of importance. you are NOT inside the CWC. You are reacting to a leak that is false. It does not reflect well on a leader as senior as you are, to react to hearsay!"

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said former Congress-chief Rahul Gandhi never made any 'BJP' remark.

Surjewala had replied to Sibal's previous tweet saying "Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather than fighting and hurting each other and the Congress."

The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Some senior leaders like Manmohan Singh, Captain Amarinder Singh and even AK Antony intrusted their faith in the Gandhi leadership and backed Sonia Gandhi to continue as President.

Hitting out at the internal crisis in the Congress party, Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at Ghulam Nabi Azad and said 'they used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership.''

​(Inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress CWC Kapil Sibal Ghulam Nabi Azad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp