Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim Congress president; new chief to be elected within six months

After a seven-hours long party meet on Monday, to discuss the leadership issue, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim President of the national party for now.

This comes after high drama unfolded in New Delhi at the CWC party meet after Sonia Gandhi told Congress leaders that she will quit as the chief amid divisions in the party over leadership issue.

It was decided in the meeting that a new chief will be elected within the next six months.

"A year has lapsed now. In the interest of the party, I ask CWC to begin deliberations to put in a place of process of transition to relieve me from my duties," said 73-year-old Sonia Gandhi in a statement at the CWC meeting.



Her statement came a day after 23 senior Congress leaders wrote a letter to Sonia demanding a "full-time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution.

Sonia Gandhi was made the party president after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned from the position in 2019 owning to the party's defeat in the 2019 General Elections.



The Congress was divided on the leadership issue with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Following the dissent letter by a group of senior party leaders, several others including Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel, as well as several state Congress chiefs rallied behind the Gandhis to continue to 'lead the party.'

Almost all Lok Sabha MPs of the party have written to Sonia Gandhi expressing solidarity and urging her to continue in her post or re-elect former chief Rahul Gandhi.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah even asked Sonia to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party's leadership is she feels that her health may not permit for 'full-fledged dedication​.'

