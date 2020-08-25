Centre refuses to postpone JEE (Main) and NEET dates, increases number of exam halls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid continued pressure to postpone crucial competitive tests Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Centre on Tuesday said the number of centres for these examinations have been increased to ensure proper social distancing.

The National Testing Agency under the Union Education Ministry, which is responsible for organising the tests, said in a statement that while the number of examination centres have been increased from 570 to 660 in case of JEE Main, it has gone up to 3843 from 2, 546 in case of NEET.

JEE(Main), scheduled between September 1-6 is a computer-based test whereas NEET, planned for September 13, is pen paper-based examination.

The agency also said that additionally, in case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85000 now.

"The number of examination centers have also been increased from 570 to 660 (for JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3843 (for NEET). While JEE-Mains is a computer-based test, NEET is a pen-paper test," the NTA said in a statement.

"Additionally, in case of JEE-Mains, the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now," it said.

The government has turned down requests from students, students’ organisations, activists, several politicians and even some state governments to defer these tests any further in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ| 'Deeply unfair': Greta Thunberg backs demands to postpone NEET, JEE exams

The Supreme Court, last week, had also dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of these examinations.

As per the available figures, 8.58 lakh and 15.97 lakh candidates have been registered for JEE (Main) and NEET respectively.

The NTA said that in order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main) and in case of NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12 now.

“For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates have been staggered,” said a statement released by the agency.

“Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting.”

"In case of NEET, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12," it said.

"Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centers to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing, while waiting. Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about 'Dos and Don'ts' for proper social distancing," it added.

Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about "Do’s and Don'ts" for proper social distancing. NTA has also written to the state governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time.

Several opposition leaders in India including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK President MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have demanded the exams be postponed.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

"We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET as well as JEE-Mains," the Supreme Court had said.

The NTA has also written to state governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time.

While a total of 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains, 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

(With PTI Inputs)