STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader Ajay Maken to visit Jaipur to deal with party's organisational issues in Rajasthan

Rajasthan PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said Maken would take feedback from the division and district-level leaders and workers.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken

Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken would visit Jaipur this week to take feedback from party leaders and workers, state's Congress unit chief said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said Maken would take feedback from the division and district-level leaders and workers.

He said after the ground level feedback from party workers, the new executive for the party's state unit would be decided.

"The final programme has not yet been received but he is scheduled to come here this week. We will hold discussions with him on organisational issues. The discussion will be helpful in the improvement of the party organisation," he told reporters on Tuesday.

​ALSO READ | 'I am a BJP worker now': Jyotiraditya Scindia refuses to comment on Congress' leadership debate

Dotasra, who is also the state's education minister, was appointed as the new chief of the state unit of the Congress last month after Sachin Pilot was sacked as the PCC president and deputy chief minister after his rebellion.

Senior party leader Maken was also appointed after the month-long political crisis got over and this will be his first visit as the new AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan.

Dostara also accused the BJP of weakening democracy and the Constitution and said the Congress workers are prepared to teach a lesson to the BJP.

Dotasra said only two persons -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah -- are ruling the country which is not a good sign in a democracy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajay Maken Congress Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan Congress Crisis
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp