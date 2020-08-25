'I am a BJP worker now': Jyotiraditya Scindia refuses to comment on Congress' leadership debate

By Online Desk

While visiting the residence of RSS founder KB Hedgewarin Mahal in Maharashtra, BJP MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters that the current leadership debate brewing within the Congress party was an 'internal' matter and commenting on internal affairs of any other political party would 'not be appropriate.'

Jyotiraditya Scindia's comment comes a day after his former party conducted a day-long CWC meet in New Delhi to discuss the contents of a letter written by senior Congress leaders, which was 'leaked' in the public domain, to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding for a leadership change.

A few veteran leaders including Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad and others were signatories to the leaked letter which demanded for a "visible and full-time leadership" in the Congress party.

This led to pro-Gandhi sentiments taking over and signatories to the letter facing the heat and being panned for ‘betrayal’.

Sending strong message to dissenters, the CWC resolution stated that “The CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture."

Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress in March, with over 20 MLAs, led to the collapse of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and enabled the BJP's return to power.

Scindia, who arrived in Nagpur this morning, said Hedgewar's residence is a place of inspiration for people."



(Inputs from PTI)