J-K Congress welcomes CWC's decision, expresses faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and expressed faith in the leadership of interim party president Sonia Gandhi.

"The entire senior leadership of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the decision (of CWC) and expressed full faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi," a spokesperson of the JKPCC said after a meeting here.

The meeting was chaired by JKPCC president G A Mir and attended by delegates of AICC from the union territory, former ministers and legislators, the spokesperson said.

The leaders welcomed and fully endorsed the decision of the CWC and expressed gratitude to Gandhi for accepting to continue as interim president, he added.