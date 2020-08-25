STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mahad building collapse: Death toll rises to 15, rescue operations called off

At least nine others, who suffered injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment in a hospital, a police official said.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Mahad, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from India's financial capital of Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: With the recovery of two more bodies early on Wednesday, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district mounted to 15, a police official said.

The authorities called off the rescue operation around 11.30 am on Wednesday as all the 17 missing persons- 15 deceased and two rescued, were traced, the official said.

At least nine others, who suffered injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

The five-storey building - Tareq Garden- in Mahad town, around 170 kms from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening.

"The bodies of a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were recovered in the early hours of Wednesday. This took the death toll in the incident to 15," Superintendent of Police, Raigad, Anil Paraskar told PTI.

READ | NDRF rescue five-year-old boy; 18 others still missing

The teams comprising the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police, local disaster management team, trekkers and local residents, were engaged in the rescue operation.

"As all the 17 persons who had gone missing after the incident, including 15 victims, were traced, the rescue operation was called off," Paraskar said.

Till late Tuesday night, bodies of 13 victims had been recovered.

On Tuesday, a four-year-old boy was pulled out alive from under the rubble 19 hours after the incident.

A 60-year- old woman was also rescued 26 hours after the building collapse.

ALSO WATCH:

"Both of them are safe and undergoing treatment at hospital," the official said.

Police had on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with the incident.

Mahad miracle: Four-year-old boy rescued from rubble

A four-year-old boy was on Tuesday pulled out from the rubble, police said.

However, it was not all joy as leass than half an hour later, the lifeless body of his 30-year-old mother was also recovered from the debris.

The boy, Mohammed Nadim Bangi, looking bewildered after his night-long ordeal amid the rubble, was taken by NDRF personnel to a waiting ambulance.

A video shared by NDRF showed the rescuers taking out the boy from under the damaged structure of the building on a stretcher amid claps by onlookers.

NDRF Director General S N Pradhan termed the rescued boy as god's child.

"Miracle child rescued alive - Gods Child. @NDRFHQ teams find 4 year old Boy. Ops will continue, canines used. Lets all pray for more miracles," Pradhan tweeted.

The body of NaushinNadim Bangi, the child's mother, was recovered by NDRF personnel 20 minutes later.

As the operation was underway, the rescue team spotted the child under the debris, after which it started clearing the structure with help of gas cutter and other machines.

Local residents, who were watching the operation with baited breath, cheered with joy after the boy was rescued.

As the Ganesh festival is on, the locals chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" after the child was lifted onto a stretcher.

The rescued child has some minor injuries on his body, the official said.

The child's aunt said she was happy after seeing him safe, adding she is praying that everybody who lived in the building is safe.

60-year-old woman rescued after 26 hours .

A 60-year-old woman was rescued on Tuesday evening 26 hours after the mishap, an official said.

Mehrunnisa Abdul Hamid Kazi was trapped under the rubble of the five-storey building which collapsed on Monday evening.

Kazi lived on the fifth floor of the building, the official said.

After noticing some movement under a portion of the debris, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force succeeded in pulling her out by 9.35 pm, and sent her to hospital.

(With ENS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra building collapse Raigad building collapse NDRF
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp