STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, house helps called again for questioning by CBI

These three persons were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

Published: 25th August 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Sidharth Pithani (left) and cook Neeraj (right) (Photo | ANI)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Sidharth Pithani (left) and cook Neeraj (right) (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were again called for questioning by the CBI on Tuesday in connection with actor's death case, an official said.

Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the case are staying, in the morning, he said.

These three persons were present in Rajput's house at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra when the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room on June 14.

A Mumbai Police team also went to the DRDO guest house in the morning, the official said.

The CBI team also called Rajput's chartered accountant and accountant for information about his financial transactions, he said.

On Monday, the CBI team visited a Mumbai-based resort where Rajput is said to have spent a couple of months, and also questioned Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant.

The CBI officials had on Friday recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

On Saturday, the probing team took Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant to Rajput's flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

The three were again taken to the flat on Sunday and were also questioned by the CBI at the DRDO guest house.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

Later, Rajput's father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death Siddharth Pithani Neeraj Singh Deepesh Sawant CBI probe Sushant death probe Sushant house help
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp