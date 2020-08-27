STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar elections: Kejriwal's AAP enters the ring, says poll plank is Delhi model of development

In the posters put up across Patna, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been depicted as Lord Krishna saving the dignity of Bihar personified as a woman pleading to the leaders of Bihar not to strip her.

An AAP poster in Patna (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Aam Adami Party (AAP) has decided to enter Bihar electoral politics by making its Delhi model of development a poll plank for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

The posters carry slogans such as ‘Kejariwal Lao, Bihar Bachao’ (Bring Kejariwal, Save Bihar) from the clutches of the leaders including RJD’s Tejashawi Yadav, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar, Congress' Sonia Gandhi, and BJP’s Narendra Modi.

Senior vice-president of the Bihar unit of AAP Angesh Singh said his party would challenge the Nitish model of developments with the Delhi model by Arvind Kejariwal on education, health, electricity, etc.

“The Nitish Kumar-led government has utterly failed in Bihar and the people of this state are well aware of Delhi model of development by Arvind Kejariwal”, Singh said, adding that political face of Kejariwal would evoke more results in the upcoming Assembly elections than the face of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

“Bihar is plagued with corruption, crimes, migration of labourers, flood and plethora of other chronic problems. The people will certainly have trust in the Kejariwal model of development in which performances are done instead of being only talked about”, he said.

On being asked if the AAP will field it candidates on all the 243 Assembly seats, Singh said that the party will do so if it does not get an alliance with like-minded parties.

He said that a majority of people, who have seen the development in Delhi, will honestly promote the Kejariwal’s model of development in their home state.

Meanwhile, reacting to the posters put up by the AAP in Patna, JD-U spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad equated the AAP with the status of a ‘rain frog’.

“No need to take rain frog-like party seriously as the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejariwal has badly been exposed towards how the Bihari people were treated by them during the lockdown”, he said.

The BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that Kejariwal will not succeed in befooling the people of Bihar as he was exposed by the people of Bihar in Delhi.

