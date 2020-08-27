STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

In an open letter, Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre's decision to hold NEET, JEE exams amid pandemic

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asked in the letter, 'who will be held responsible if students contract the infection?'

Published: 27th August 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wrote an open letter opposing the central government's decision to hold NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is unnecessarily putting the students' health at risk.

"Funny and illogical things are being spread by the BJP that when people can come out for other work, why can't they give exams? It has forgotten that people are moving out in compulsion and even those who want to stay at home to save themselves are now being forced to come out of their homes in the name of examinations," Yadav said in the letter.

The SP chief asked who will be held responsible if students contract the infection.

ALSO READ | NEET, JEE exams should be held in September as scheduled, says JNU VC

He claimed that the saffron party is only concerned about people who vote for it.

"It appears that the BJP has come to know that the youth dealing with unemployment problem would no longer vote for them therefore, it is acting in a revengeful manner against the youth and their guardians," Yadav alleged.

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday had decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue.

While the NEET is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main has been planned from September 1-6.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NEET JEE NEET Exams Akhilesh Yadav
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp