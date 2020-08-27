Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends resignation letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav has resigned from his Lok Sabha seat to protest the representation given to the NCP on the non-official administrative board of an APMC in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, party sources said on Thursday.

Jadhav has sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the Sena president.

Shiv Sena sources, however, said Thackeray has called Jadhav and asked him to withdraw his resignation.

The Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani informed about his resignation to Thackeray in a letter dated August 25, saying he had been pursuing the issue of appointment of Shiv Sainiks on the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) board at Jintur in Parbhani, but for the second time, it went to the NCP.

When asked about it, a Shiv Sena source said, "This is not a big issue. Uddhavji called Jadhav on phone and asked him to withdraw the letter." Talking to reporters, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Jadhav is in Mumbai and is likely to meet Thackeray.

"The issue will be resolved. Local politics does hamper governance some times," said Raut, seeking to downplay the issue of Jadhav's resignation.

Jadhav was unavailable for comments.

In the letter,Jadhav said he was upset that the NCP got representation on the non-official administrative board of the APMC when the party did not have an MLA in Jintur.

"When the Shiv Sena is leading the government, I feel I cannot do justice to party workers and hence, I have no moral right to continue as an MP," he said in the letter.

"I have been pursuing the issue of appointment of Shiv Sainiks on the board but for the second time, it went to the NCP. I will continue to work as a Shiv Sainik," he added.

The Sena and the NCP are part of the ruling coalition in the state.

As Jadhav's sudden resignation became a talking point in political circles, stones were pelted on the NCP's office in Parbhani on Wednesday night.

"Four persons reached the NCP office on two motorcycles and threw stones on window panes of the office. The incident took place around 10 pm," a police official said.

"An offence has been registered in this regard at the Nava Mondha police station in Parbhani. We have started an investigation," the official said.

Meanwhile, the NCP's Parbhani unit appeared irked with Jadhav over his resignation.

"There are some invisible hands working behind the resignation of Jadhav. Jadhav is trying to make favorable environment for the BJP in Jintur," NCP leader from Parbhani Babajani Durrani said.

A few months ago, a decision was taken on appointing members in market committees of Parbhani district.

The NCP was, accordingly, given representation on the non-official administrative board of the APMC in Jintur, Durrani said.

Durrani said, "Our candidate Vijay Bhamble lost the assembly elections by just 1,500 votes. Jadhav is speaking about the Jintur Market Committee issue at the behest of a BJP leader.



"How an MP can resign over an issue of market committee appointments? I have spoken to our party leaders and have made them aware of all the facts," he said.

"We have a majority of Zilla Prishad members and also have hold over two Panchayat Samitis, including Jintur," Durrani said.