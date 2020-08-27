STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upcoming bypolls will determine state's future: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

The senior Congress leader said he has been working to strengthen his party in the last four months and the fight was not with the BJP's achievements, but its organisation.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the upcoming bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are not general elections, but they will determine the future of the state.

Talking to reporters at his residence, the senior Congress leader said he has been working to strengthen his party in the last four months and the fight was not with the BJP's achievements, but its organisation.

When asked about the bypolls for 27 seats in the state, which are yet to be scheduled, Nath said, "These by- polls are not general elections. I don't even consider it a by-election. These polls will determine the future of the state."

People have a picture of 15 months of the Congress' rule and 15 years of the BJP rule, he said, adding that his government had proven its intentions with its policies.

Referring to allegations made by BJP leaders in Gwalior about the previous Congress government's failure to waive farmer loans, Nath said, "I am releasing a pen drive containing names, phone numbers and amount of loans waived for 26 lakh farmers. This is a proof of our loan waiver and it fully exposes the BJP's false propaganda."

Even BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was with the Congress at the time, had taken part in a loan waiver certificate distribution programme, but was now alleging that loans have not been waived as promised, he said.

"This is nothing but politics of falsehood by the BJP, but it will not gain ground in the state," he said.

Talking about the fall of the Congress government in the state in March, Nath said, "Everyone saw how they played with the Constitution and democracy. An elected popular government in the state fell because of auction of MLAs by the BJP."

"I was trying to change Madhya Pradesh's identity, but the BJP was unable to accept it," he added.

