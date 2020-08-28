Assamese TV serial 'Begum Jaan' banned for 2 months for promoting ‘love jihad’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assamese TV serial, which was allegedly promoting “love jihad”, has been banned for two months by the local administration.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta said “Begum Jaan” had been banned based on the recommendations of a 10-member district level monitoring committee. The serial was aired by the entertainment channel 'Rengoni'.

“A prohibitory order under the Cable Television Network (Regulations) Act, 1995 has been passed to suspend the telecast of the serial for two months. We received several complaints and they were deliberated upon by the district level monitoring committee. The order of ban was issued based on the committee’s recommendations,” Gupta told this newspaper.

“There are apprehensions that there may be a breach of peace and tranquility. As such, the committee recommended the ban,” he added.

The action was taken in the wake of protests lodged by some right-wing groups, including the Hindu Jagran Manch, and social media users. Alleging that the serial promoted love jihad and belittled Hindu and Assamese culture, they had demanded its complete ban. An organisation, called the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, had launched an online campaign calling for a ban on its broadcast.

Preety Kongkana, who plays the role of the protagonist, said love jihad in “Begum Jaan” was a figment of some people’s imagination.

“This is basically about a Hindu girl being caught in a difficult situation and is helped by a Muslim man. However, the rumour is spread that Janmoni (her character) eloped with the Muslim man,” she said, adding, “There’s no communal angle in it. It, in fact, depicts humanity above faith”.

Preety alleged that she was trolled, bullied and she received rape threats on the Internet. She had lodged a complaint with the police earlier. The Guwahati Police Commissioner said they were looking into her charges.