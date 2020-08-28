Haryana lifts weekend lockdown, says shops, offices to shut on Mondays, Tuesdays instead

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Friday said instead of weekend lockdown, the shops and offices will shut on Mondays and Tuesdays.

However, the shops and offices dealing with essential commodities and services will remain open on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, who is also the Chairperson of the Haryana State Executive Committee, read: “Whereas the State Disaster Management Authority has reconsidered the matter. The undersigned in the capacity of Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby directs that to contain further spread of coronavirus in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of Haryana. Accordingly, there is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders.”

These revised order came a week after the state government directed offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state.

In a similar order, the Chandigarh Administration on Friday lifted its weekend lockdown. It will, however, continue to impose the odd-even system of opening shops in twelve congested markets of the city.

At the war room meeting headed by Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore who is also the administrator of Chandigarh (Union Territory), it was decided that the weekend closure of markets will be discontinued.