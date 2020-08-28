STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here is a list of eight candidates announced by BSP for Madhya Pradesh bypolls

27 seats are currently lying vacant in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly due to the resignation of 25 MLAs and death of the two sitting legislators.

Published: 28th August 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced names of eight candidates for the by-elections to 27 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

The list of candidates for eight seats, which are in Gwalior-Chambal region, was finalised by party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, party sources said.

The party has fielded the following: 

  • Former MLA Soneram Kushwaha from Joura
  • Ram Prakash Rajoria from Morena,
  • Yogesh Meghsingh Narwaria from Mehgaon,
  • Kailash Kushwaha from Pohri (all general seats)
  • Bhanu Pratapsingh Sakhwar from Ambah
  • Jaswant Patwari from Ambah,
  • Santosh Gaud from Dabra
  • Rajendra Jatav from Pohri (all SC seats)

"We will contest all 27 seats for which bypolls will be held," president of the BSP's state unit Ramakant Pippal was quoted by PTI.

27 seats are currently lying vacant in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly due to the resignation of 25 MLAs and death of the two sitting legislators.

When asked about the bypolls, which are yet to be scheduled, former chief minsiter and Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "These bypolls are not general elections. I don't even consider it a by-election. These polls will determine the future of the state."

In the 2018 state Assembly elections, the BSP had won two seats in the state.

(Inputs from PTI)

