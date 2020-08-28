STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand HC defers Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea hearing in a fodder scam case to September 11

The fodder scam pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93, when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister of Bihar.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred to September 11 the hearing of RJD chief Lalu Prasad's bail petition in connection with a case related to the Rs 950-crore fodder scam, as the lawyer for the CBI, which is investigating the case, took ill.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93, when Prasad was the chief minister of Bihar.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

ALSO READ | Massive setback for RJD as five MLCs from Lalu Yadav's party join Nitish Kumar's JD(U) 

Prasads lawyer Devarshi Mandal said the RJD supremo has every chance of securing bail, as he has already served half his jail term of five years, awarded in this case.

Mandal also said that the high court will be requested to grant bail in this case, in view of his deteriorating health condition.

The RJD chief is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

He has been convicted in three fodder scam cases so far, including the one related to the Chaibasa treasury.

