Tej Pratap Yadav booked for violating lockdown rules in Jharkhand

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s elder son and former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav for violating lockdown rules on Friday at Chutia Police Station in Ranchi. Tej Pratap, who was in Ranchi to meet his father on Thursday, has been charged with entering Jharkhand without giving proper information to the State authorities.

RJD chief is currently lodged at the official residence of RIMS director inside the campus of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after being convicted in several cases fodder scam. Tej Pratap is said to have reached Ranchi on Wednesday evening with a huge a convoy of around 60 vehicles

and stayed at Capitol Residency Hotel in Ranchi along with his aides, given the fact that the state government is yet to give permission for opening of hotels in Jharkhand.

According to police, Tej Pratap has been charged with entering and leaving the state without informing the authorities.

“FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Disaster Management Act for violating lockdown rules. He came here and went out of the State without giving proper information to the state authorities,” said Officer-in-charge (OC) of Chutia Police Station Ravi Thakur. The FIR has been lodged by Circle Officer (Town) Prakash Kumar, he added.

According to OC, the FIR has been lodged under Sections 128, 269, 270, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Thursday, the owner and the manager of Hotel Capitol Residency were booked for violating the guidelines issued by the State Government and offering rooms to Tej Pratap and his aides.

Looking at the surge of COVID-19 cases, the State Government has passed an order on July 17 making it mandatory for everyone to provide their personal details by filling up an online form before entering Jharkhand either by rail, road, or air. It further said that he or she will also have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days while observing all the guidelines issued in this regard after entering into the State borders.