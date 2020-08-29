STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj forcibly quarantined for 'violating norms'

The MP had come to Giridih, around 210 kilometers from the State Capital, to take part in a programme from Unnao via Dhanbad.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sakshi Maharaj

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj | PTI

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP MP from Unnao in UP, Sakshi Maharaj has been forcefully quarantined by Jharkhand government for 14 days. The MP had come to Giridih, around 210 kilometers from the State Capital, to take part in a programme from Unnao via Dhanbad.

Maharaj, during his return to Dhanbad by road from where he had to take a train to Delhi, was intercepted by district administration near Pirtand Police Station in Giridih and sent on quarantine at Shanti Bhawan where he had gone to take part in a programme.

“As per the notification issued on July 17, Sakshi Maharaj has been quarantined for 14 days at Shanti Bhawan in Giridih. He had not informed the state government about his visit and therefore we have put him in quarantine for 14 days,” said Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha.

ALSO READ | Tej Pratap Yadav booked for violating lockdown rules in Jharkhand

“Now, we are waiting for further directions in this regard from the State Government,” said the DC.

According to Sinha, the BJP MP had informed district administration about his visit to Giridih on Thursday following which he had been informed that he will be quarantined as per the government rules.

Notably, looking at the surge of Covid-19 cases, the State Government has passed an order on July 17 making it mandatory for everyone to provide their personal details by filling up an online form before entering Jharkhand either by rail, road or air. It further said that he or she will also have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days while observing all the guidelines issued in this regard after entering into the State.

