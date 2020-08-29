Maoist couple wishing to raise a family, surrender before police in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Maoist couple Hardesh and Aasmati dreamed of becoming parents and live a happy family life -- the condition strictly prohibited in the guidelines specified by the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

So they discreetly escaped from the banned outfit to surrender before the police, the option they felt can only pave the way for them to realise and cherish their wish.

ALSO READ | Rebels renouncing Maoist organisation prefer a return to village than surrender

“The Maoists were consistently instructing me and my wife Aasmati, who is 6-month pregnant, to go for abortion. Four of her colleagues in the Maoist cultural troupe Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) in recent months had to undergo forcible termination of pregnancy. This created a fear in my wife's mind too. We both were desperately looking forward to have a baby, and therefore, decided to surrender,” said Hardesh, who was a teacher in schools run by the rebels in remote interior areas in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Hardesh fell in love with Aasmati and got married in 2018 after approval from Maoist leaders.

Usually, the marriage ceremony is held inside the jungle in a somewhat weird manner where an oath, which is more a joint declaration by both bride and groom, to continue waging war against the state, is administered by a senior Maoist leader.

ALSO READ | Hours after surrender, Maoist helps cops trace two live IEDs in Dantewada

“We welcome the couple’s decision. It reveals how the agonising situation prevails in the Maoist organisation. It’s ridiculous that marriages may be allowed but no parenthood. Aasmati has been admitted to a district hospital for medical examination”, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada SP.

As a usual practice, the Maoist men are compulsorily operated for vasectomy and the women had to go for abortion. In pursuance to their ideology, the Maoists debar having a family in their social milieu.