Bengal announces total lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12

KOLKATA: Two days after the Centre made it mandatory for states to consult it in order to impose total lockdown beyond containment zones under lockdown 4.0, the West Bengal government on Monday announced that total lockdown across the state would be imposed on September 7, 11, and 12.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week.

When asked whether the state consulted the Centre after Lockdown 4.0 guidelines were announced, chief secretary Rajeeva Sinha said all protocols were followed before Monday’s announcement.

In an order on Monday, the state government said, "State-wide complete lockdown shall be observed on Monday, 7 September; Friday, 11 September; and Saturday, 12 September… on the aforesaid days of complete lockdown all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transports, including passenger train and passenger flight movements will remain completely closed."

When the Centre announced to resume Metro rail services from September 7, the West Bengal government announced the underground services in a graded manner will be resumed from September 8.

Hitting out at the state government’s decision to impose complete lockdown across the state, BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha labeled it against the federal structure of the country.

In its unlock 4.0 guideline, the state government also announced that all educational institutes shall remain closed till September 30. "The college and university authorities have been asked to conduct final exams for graduation and post-graduation courses between October 1 and October 18 and results will have to be declared within October 31," said the state education minister Partha Chattopadhyay in a virtual meeting with the vice-chancellors.

Though the state government raised string objection against the Centre’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the state transport department said it would provide additional bus services on Monday for the JEE examinees.