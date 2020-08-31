STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown in Bengal extended till September 30, complete lockdown on 7, 11 and 12

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and parks will remain closed till the end of September.

Published: 31st August 2020 05:07 PM

Kolkata lockdown, Kolkata police

A policeman instructs local residents to go back their houses during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Complete lockdown will be imposed across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Monday.

The state government had earlier announced these dates for complete lockdown in September, but the Centre, in its Unlock 4 guidelines issued recently, had made it clear that states cannot enforce local lockdown without prior consultation.

READ| Strict lockdown enforced across West Bengal, violators taken to task

The order issued by Sinha also said lockdown will be extended in containment zones in West Bengal till September 30.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and parks will remain closed till the end of September, it said.

However, in addition to the relaxations permitted outside the containment zones, operations of Metro Rail in a graded manner from September 8 would be allowed, the order said.

