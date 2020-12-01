STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India calls Canada PM Justin Trudeau's comment on farmers' protests 'ill-informed' and 'unwarranted'

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.

Published: 01st December 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reacted sharply to the "ill-informed" comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on farmers' protests in India and said the remarks are "unwarranted" especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes.

Srivastava's remarks come after Trudeau expressed concern about the ongoing farmers' protest in India against three farm laws and said Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same.

ALSO READ: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expresses 'concern' over farmers' protest in India

Speaking during a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau on Monday (local time) said Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.

In response to a media query on comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India, Srivastava said: "We have seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misrepresented for political purposes."

Farmers are protesting in Delhi and its border areas against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

ALSO WATCH:​ (Inputs from Agencies)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Justin Trudeau Canada farmers protest Delhi Chalo New Farm Laws
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp