Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expresses 'concern' over farmers' protest in India

We believe in the process of dialogue and we’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns, says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Published: 01st December 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo|AFP)

By Online Desk

Expressing concern over the ongoing farmer protest in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada supports the right to peaceful protest and has also reached out directly to Indian authorities regarding the matter.

Speaking on the occasion of 155th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, PM Trudeau addressed the Canadian-Punjabi constituencies and raised the need for 'peacful protests' and the Indian-Canadian relations.

"I would be remiss if I didn't start by recognising the news coming from India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends", Trudeau said while addressing the people. 

"We know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protesters. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns. This is a moment for all of us to pull together," the Canadian Prime Minister further added.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders against the three newly passed Farm Laws which they fear will 'dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming.

This is the first time a foreign leader has expressed concerns over the farmers protest in India.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other neighbouring states of the national capital have organised a 'Delhi Chalo' march to make Centre hear their demands.

India's Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday had invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on December 1, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold.

