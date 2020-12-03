STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Delhi Chalo' stir: Support swells as doctors, students pitch in

Villagers supply vegetables, milk to agitating farmers at Delhi border; medical services, blankets and mattress being provided; fuel stations are offering free petrol.

Published: 03rd December 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer puts up a placard at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Wednesday demanding rollback of the three newly enacted central farm legislations | Parveen Negi

A farmer puts up a placard at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Wednesday demanding rollback of the three newly enacted central farm legislations | Parveen Negi

By Gayathri Mani And Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Doctors, university students and teachers, lawyers, social activists, political workers, singers — people from all walks of life are converging on Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur borders of the national capital to show solidarity with the farmers agitating against the agri laws.

With the numbers swelling at the protest sites, more tents, chairs and carpets are being brought out. Villagers living around are supplying vegetables and milk to the protesters while gurudwara committees and Sikh volunteers from Haryana, Punjab and Delhi distributing blankets and mattress for the farmers braving it out in the cold. Nearby fuel stations are offering free petrol/diesel.

ALSO READ | 'A sponsored movement': Haryana halts Rajasthan farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march 

Dozens of doctors are visiting daily, checking up on elderly farmers and giving free services and medicines. A retired civil surgeon with the Punjab government, Dr DS Multani, said, “We’ll stay with farmers till their protest continues.” Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted: “Organised health camp for our farmers at Singhu Border and will hold medical camps at other protest sites.

Doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung, Hindu Rao & other hospitals of Delhi came in solidarity with FarmersProtest.’’ NGOs such as United Sikhs are providing free ambulance services. At Tikri Border, the Red Cross Society has lent five ambulances with six workers.

Gurinder, a pharmacist from Punjab who landed at Singhu Border said, “This facility has been started by me and four friends…with funds provided by our friends living in America.” Hundreds of students from Delhi University, JNU, Panjab University and Kurukshetra University gather at the protest sites every day.

ALSO READ | 'Delhi Chalo' stir: Centre, farmers to meet again on Thursday after panel plan fails

A group of students from Panjab University has set up a medical camp while some students from Ludhiana Missionary College students distributed blankets. Nandita Narain, former president of DU Teachers Association and professor at St. Stephen’s College, said, “The Modi government is trying bring back the East India Company i.e, corporate multinational companies to destroy the lives of farmers.” Gurman Singh, a farmer protest, said: “We were surprised when we found mechanics in our midst. They offered to repair our tractor-trolleys.”

Kangana gets notice for fake tweet on ‘dadi’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been sent a legal notice over her comment on social media for allegedly misidentifying an old woman at the farmers’ protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’. 

Punjab-based advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Ranaut should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman. In a tweet, which she later deleted, Ranaut had claimed that the woman was available  for just Rs 100 to make an appearance in protests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Delhi Chalo Singhu Tikri Farm Bills Delhi farmers protest
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp