India summons Canadian high commissioner, issues demarche over remarks by PM Trudeau, other leaders on farmers' protest

Trudeau, backing the agitating farmers in India, had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests, and expressed concern over the situation.

Published: 04th December 2020 03:15 PM

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and conveyed to him that the comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some other leaders there on the farmers' agitation constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs.

The Canadian diplomat was also told that such actions, if continued, would have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties, the external affairs ministry said.

Trudeau, backing the agitating farmers in India, had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests, and expressed concern over the situation.

TNIE EDITORIAL: Trudeau and what not to do on farm sector reforms

"The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs," the MEA said, adding a demarche was made to the envoy.

The MEA said these comments by the Canadian leaders have encouraged "gatherings of extremist activities" in front of the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada, raising issues of safety and security.

ALSO WATCH

"We expect the Canadian government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimize extremist activism," the MEA said.

Canada's Indian-origin Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan too had expressed concerns over reports of the "peaceful protesters being brutalised in India".

"The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling.

Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones.

Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest.

I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right," he tweeted on Sunday.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for last nine days at the borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

The farmers and the government are holding talks on the matter.

