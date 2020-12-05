STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two weeks after taking experimental dose of COVAXIN, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19

Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.

Published: 05th December 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 11:57 AM

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij volunteers in the trials for potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin at Civil Hospital in Ambala district Friday Nov. 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," he tweeted.

Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.

Vij was also administered a trial dose of potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin on November 20, as he became the first volunteer for the phase three trial of the vaccine across the country.

He was stated to be the first cabinet minister of any state government who has volunteered to take the trial dose of a potential vaccine against COVID-19.

