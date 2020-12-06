STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PFI pastes controversial posters related to Babri Masjid in Bihar's Katihar

Katihar SP Vikas Kumar said that he has received information with regard to PFI pasting posters at several places in the district.

Published: 06th December 2020 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:47 PM

Babri Masjid

Babri Masjid (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KATIHAR/PATNA: Controversial posters related to Babri Masjid were seen pasted at the gate of collectorate and other places in Bihar's Katihar district on Sunday.

The posters, which were allegedly pasted by Popular Front of India (PFI), read- "ek din Babri ka uday hoga, 6 December 1992 kahin hum bhul naa jayen" (One day Babri gets up. Lets not forget December 6, 1992). The address of Delhi is given in the posters, written both in Hindi and Urdu, with the name of the Popular Front of India.

After seeing the PFIs posters, local people informed the police about it.

Katihar Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said that he has received information with regard to PFI pasting posters at several places in the district.

The matter is being investigated and a case will be lodged in this connection and action will be taken against the concerned institution, the SP said.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, who represents Katihar assembly constituency, said that the home department has taken the matter seriously and the government will take necessary action against such elements.

The Babri structure was demolished on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court judgment has paved the way for construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The Enforcement Directorate had on December 3 conducted raids at 26 locations linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country, including that in Purnea and Darbhanga in Bihar.

The searches are a culmination of the multiple investigations launched by the ED into the various money laundering cases against the outfit and its associated entities.

