STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SCBA president Dushyant Dave says farm laws 'unconstitutional', offers free services as lawyer to agitating farmers

Dushyant Dave said that he has offered to represent farmers 'pro bono' in courts of law if they wish to challenge these statutes.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave has termed the Centre's farm laws "unconstitutional and illegal" and offered his services as a lawyer free of cost to the agitating farmers if they wish to challenge them in court.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

ALSO READ: Prominent opposition leaders issue joint statement backing farmers' stir and December 8 Bharat Bandh

"The laws are unconstitutional and illegal," Dave told PTI and added that he has offered to represent farmers "pro bono" in courts of law if they wish to challenge these statutes.

"It would be advisable in the larger interest of the farmers and the country that either the government issues a notification stopping the implementation of the Act till the talks take place or the Supreme Court takes up the matter and grants the stay then we can save the lives of the farmers and the agony that they are going through," the senior lawyer said.

VIEW GALLERY: 'Delhi Chalo' Explainer - All you need to know about the farmers' protest

It is pertinent to mention that the top court has already decided to hear pleas of RJD MP Manoj Jha and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and one by Rakesh Vaishnav of Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress challenging the constitutional validity of the three laws.

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the laws and have called a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCBA Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave Delhi Chalo Delhi Chalo March Farmers Protest Delhi Chalo Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp