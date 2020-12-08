Bharat Bandh: BJP, Congress workers clash in Rajasthan, non-essential services suspended

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Rajasthan on Tuesday saw a strong impact of Bharat Bandh against the newly enacted farm laws called by the farmers' organisations.

The situation in capital Jaipur became intense when the youth brigades of BJP and Congress came face to face at BJP headquarters on Tuesday. There was a fierce scuffle between both sides. However, police intervened to calm the two sides.

A group of NSUI activists arrived at the state BJP headquarters as per the pre-determined schedule, supporting the Bharat Bandh. The BJP Yuva Morcha workers were already present there. The two sides clashed as soon as the NSUI activists reached there. The activists under the leadership of NSUI State president, Abhishek Chaudhary, had a fixed programme to protest at the BJP headquarters.

Since there was a fear of a confrontation between NSUI and BJP workers at the state BJP headquarters, the additional police force was already deployed.

The Congress government too supported the Bharat Bandh. The Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas came out to close the market with a tractor himself. BJP State president Dr. Satish Poonia attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for this incident. Describing the act as surprising and unfortunate, he said that the CM wants to create an atmosphere of unrest and chaos in the state by using muscle power.

All services in Jaipur except fuel stations, hospitals, medical shops, and other essential services remained closed. The state's largest fruit and vegetable market in Jaipur remained closed too. Apart from this, the Rajasthan Foods Trade Association had also called for the closure of all 247 grain markets in the state, supporting the Bharat Bandh.