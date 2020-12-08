STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work on Ram temple foundation to 'take off' in Ayodhya after December 15

According to temple trust treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri, based on the experts report, a roadmap for temple construction would be drawn and the work would begin around January 15 2021.

Published: 08th December 2020 10:07 PM

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The work on the foundation for proposed Ram temple on Ram Janmabhoomi premise is expected to start after December 15.

The decision was made after the conclusion of the two-day meeting of Ram Temple Construction Committee, presided over by chairman Nripendra Mishra, in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

As per the sources, experts from L&T, Tata Consultant Engineers, IIT-Madras, IIT-Roorkie, architect of Achar Dhaam temple Brahma Bihari Swami and one of the architects for Ram Mandir Ashish Sompura, were present in the meeting charted by Mishra.

The sources also claimed that the experts are likely to submit their soil test report and the drawing report of temple foundation to the Committee by December 15. 

According to temple trust treasurer Mahant Govind Dev Giri, based on the experts report, a roadmap for temple construction would be drawn and the work on its structure would begin around January 15 2021.

The sources, privy to the construction committee meeting at Ayodhya circuit house, claimed that in the first phase the construction of outer security wall of the 67-acre Ram Janmabhoomi premises would start.

The sources said that the roadmap to develop the 65-acre land outside the periphery of the temple was also discussed at the meeting. He claimed that UP CM Yogi Adityanath wanted to develop the Ram Janmabhoomi premises as 'Vedic City' which was a welcome step.

"We aspire to develop Janmabhoomi premises as the 'cultural capital' of world", said Mahant Govind Dev Giri.

Meanwhile, in a major decision, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to launch a campaign across the country from January 15 to collect donations from people for the construction of temple in Ayodhya. 

As per VHP sources, the organisation would procure a letter for temple trust to collect the donation. 

Coupons would be given to those who would donate under Rs 2,000 and above this amount a receipt would be issued. 

Moreover, the VHP would set up a committee in every state to collect the donation.

